Radio veteran and "Donnybrook" fixture Wendy Wiese has been named the news director at KTRS (550 AM), starting Oct. 7.
The move will bring Wiese into the roster of full-time KTRS voices. For the last year, she had been filling in on Mondays for Kelly Jackson as the co-host of McGraw Milhaven's morning-drive show.
"Being back on those Mondays for Kelly made me realize how much I missed" live local radio, Wiese said.
Along with continuing the Monday-morning gig, Wiese will anchor weekday morning and afternoon newscasts with Jim Fairchild and also fill in for other hosts when needed.
An STL native, Wiese began her media career here in 1986 and spent 10 years at KMOX (1120 AM), often teamed with the late Bill Wilkerson.
In 1996, she and Wilkerson jumped to KTRS, which was KMOX's new all-talk rival at the time. She left in 2006 to work for Relevant Radio, a Catholic broadcasting network.
Wiese joined "Donnybrook," a KETC (Channel 9) public affairs show, in 2003.