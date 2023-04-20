Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"The Arch" has become a towering presence in the St. Louis area, even when it comes to radio.

For the fourth straight month, and for the fifth time in six months, WARH (106.5 FM) leads the Nielsen ratings for our mighty metro's crystal-set market.

And classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM), which for years had ruled the radio roost month to month, finished in second place for the third straight month.

For the March ratings period, WARM checked in with a rating of 10.6, while KSHE fell in behind with a 8.7 rating. The numbers represent the percentage of a market’s total listeners, measured from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

Both stations are owned by the Hubbard Radio chain.

Classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), an iHeart Radio station, reached the medal podium by coming in third with an 7.9 rating.

Rounding out the top 10 were: adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); and news/talk KMOX (1120 AM).

After KMOX in the talk-radio format, public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) was No. 11; sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), an ESPN affiliate, was No. 14; and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) was No. 16.

Our mighty metro radio market is the 24th largest in the U.S.