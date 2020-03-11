Rare music from STL's John Hartford coming Friday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For fans of string-driven things, another issue of rare recording from STL's own John Hartford is due to drop on Friday.

Some previously unreleased tunes from Hartford — famous for writing mega-hit "Gentle On My Mind" — have been assembled on "The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project: Volume One" on StuffWorks Recordings.

Hartford, who died in 2001 at the age of 63, grew up in University City. He attended the Community School, John Burroughs High and Washington University.

After playing in small bands and working as a disc jockey in STL, he moved to Nashville in 1965 and then moved to Los Angeles several years later.

Hartford gained fame in the late 1960s through his appearances as a banjo-playing sidekick on the "Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and the "Glen Campbell Good Time Hour." He also won four Grammy Awards and was an in-demand session player in Los Angeles.

Hartford has a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

