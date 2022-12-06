Ray Hartmann leaving KTRS Radio at end of year

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After close to four years of sharing views and news on the air, Ray Hartmann will be ankling his nightly show on KTRS (550 AM).

Hartmann’s last spin of the 9-11 p.m. shift at the station will be Dec. 30.

The founder and former editor of the Riverfront Times joined the KTRS staff in April 2019, covering the 9-midnight shift with Jay Kanzler. Hartmann then went solo on the show when Kanzler departed in December 2019.

Hartmann still will write a weekly column for the Riverfront Times and the Raw Story website, as well as making weekly appearances on “Donnybrook” on KETC (Channel 9).

“I’ve been in denial of my old age for years,” Hartmann said Tuesday, “but the workload requirement of putting on a nightly radio show finally got the signal through to my body.”

Hartmann said he still will appear on the station as a Wednesday guest on McGraw Milhaven’s morning-drive show.

Hartmann founded the Riverfront Times in 1977, then sold it in 1998. After owning St. Louis Magazine from 2002 to 2018, he rejoined the RFT in 2019 as a columnist.

This was not Hartmann’s first foray into radio. In the 1980s, he hosted a show on WGNU (920 AM); and in the late 1990s, he hosted a series of interview shows on KMOX (1120 AM).