Ready for Rush: Former STLer Dana Loesch inks new radio deal

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While KMOX Radio ponders what it will do with its lunch-time slot after the death of Rush Limbaugh, would-be successors keep jockeying for position.

Conservative commentator Dana Loesch, who began her climb to national notoriety in STL, has re-signed with Radio America, a conservative radio network that already airs "The Dana Show," news website Axios reports.

Loesch, who wrote for the Post-Dispatch in 2006 and then became an early Tea Party organizer, began working at KFTK (97.1 FM) in St. Louis in 2009.

She moved to Dallas in 2014, when she signed her first syndication deal with Radio America.

The new three-year pact keeps "The Dana Show" in a noon-3 p.m. weekday slot, where she used to compete directly with Limbaugh.

"In the markets where she did compete head to head with him, Dana has done very well over the last few years," said Mike Paradiso, Radio America's chief operating officer.