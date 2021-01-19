Realtors' association installing first Hispanic president

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri's largest trade association will install its first-ever Hispanic president on Thursday.

Janet Rodriguez Judd of St. Louis will become the new president of the 23,000-member Missouri Realtors group.

Now working under the RE/MAX-Results banner as a residential sales agent, Judd has been a licensed realtor for more than 35 years and has received numerous professional honors.

The installation will be held at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and members will be able to virtually access the event.

