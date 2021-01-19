Realtors' association installing first Hispanic president

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Missouri's largest trade association will install its first-ever Hispanic president on Thursday.
Janet Rodriguez Judd of St. Louis will become the new president of the 23,000-member Missouri Realtors group.
Now working under the RE/MAX-Results banner as a residential sales agent, Judd has been a licensed realtor for more than 35 years and has received numerous professional honors.
The installation will be held at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and members will be able to virtually access the event.
