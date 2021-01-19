 Skip to main content
Realtors' association installing first Hispanic president
Realtors' association installing first Hispanic president

Janet Rodriguez Judd

Janet Rodriguez Judd (Photo by Missouri Realtors)

 Casey Buckman Photography www.Ca

Missouri's largest trade association will install its first-ever Hispanic president on Thursday.

Janet Rodriguez Judd of St. Louis will become the new president of the 23,000-member Missouri Realtors group.

Now working under the RE/MAX-Results banner as a residential sales agent, Judd has been a licensed realtor for more than 35 years and has received numerous professional honors.

The installation will be held at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and members will be able to virtually access the event.

