Relax: Missouri is one of least-stressed in U.S.
While evidence may indicate times are more stressful, it's been quite chill in Missouri over the last year — at least according to one source.

After finishing as the 26th most-stressed state in the U.S. in 2020, personal-finance website WalletHub has eased us back to the No. 40 position in its "Most & Least Stressed States."

The rankings were derived by looking at four main categories.

Our worst showing was in health/safety, where we were ranked No. 20 for most-stressed, but far better than last year's finish at No. 9.

The factors include crime rate, mental health, suicide rates, affordability of doctor visits, cost of health insurance, physical activity and getting adequate sleep.

Our coolest category was in family-related stress, which looked at separation/divorce rate, cost of child care and share of single-parent households. This year, we were No. 47, compared to No. 45 last year.

We also improved our standing in the other two areas: No. 38 in work-related stress (No. 21 in 2020); and No. 26 for money-related stress (No. 28 last year).

Compared to border states, we are less tense than Oklahoma (6), Tennessee (7), Kentucky (9), Arkansas (11) and Illinois (30). But we are not as laid-back as Kansas (41), Nebraska (44) or Iowa (47).

The most stressed-out U.S. state was Nevada; the least stressed, South Dakota.

