Views from One Cardinal Way residential tower

Bill DeWitt III, second from the left, President of the St. Louis Cardinals, gives members of the media a tour of a future apartment on the 17th floor of One Cardinal Way, a residential high-rise that is being constructed across the street from Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. One Cardinal Way is a 29 story, 570,000 square foot building that will have 297 apartments for rent ranging in price from $1,435 a month for a one bedroom to $7,900 a month for a 2 story, 2,500 square foot penthouse. Many of the units feature views of Busch Stadium. Residents are expected to begin moving into the building in June of 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Finally, a list that lets STL be happy about finishing near the bottom.

The St. Louis metropolitan area is No. 72 out of the 100 largest in the U.S. when it comes to rental prices, according to a recent study by rental website Zumper. Last year, we were No. 73.

The rankings took into account one- and two-bedroom monthly rental rates.

Our mighty metro registered an average one-bedroom price of $870 a month, an increase of 14.5% since last year; and $1,140 for a two-bedroom unit, up 4.6% from a year ago.

Zumper's number-crunchers note that their rental amounts reflect the "current market," by including new-construction units and excluding occupied properties.

By comparison, we are cheaper than some of our major-city neighbors, such as Chicago (No. 19); Nashville, Tennessee (26); Kansas City (58); and Louisville, Kentucky (66).

But we cost more than some others: Cincinnati (74); Memphis, Tennessee (78); and Indianapolis (85).

The most expensive places to rent were (Nos. 1-5): San Francisco, New York, Boston, Oakland and San Jose. The cheapest was Akron, Ohio.

