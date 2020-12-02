Rent on STL apartments still low, but climbing fast

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While STL, our mighty metropolitan area, is still a reasonable place for rent, prices are going up.

According to national rental website Zumper, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in STL is $1,050 — which puts us at No. 53 out of the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas. (The national one-bedroom average is $1,224.)

But that current $1,050 price for December is an 8.2% increase over the November average — the fourth-largest monthly increase in the nation.

According to Zumper analysts, STL and several other "historically cheaper" metros have become more desirable because of the larger spaces available for renters' dollars.

The price in STL for a two-bedroom unit is $1,260, which is a tiny decrease, less than 1%, from the November price. The national average is $1,487.

When it comes to our major neighbors, Chicago (No. 19) and Nashville (31) had higher rental rates; while Kansas City (58); Indianapolis (61); Cincinnati (68); Louisville (73) and Memphis (78) had lower prices.

The most expensive place to rent: still San Francisco, where the average one-bedroom unit will set you back an average of $2,700 a month.

