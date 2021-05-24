Report shows that Missouri crime and safety is tricky matter

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the evil dentist in "Marathon Man" asks the movie's reluctant hero a simple question — "Is it safe?" — the hero is not sure how to answer.

On that note, welcome to the latest report from SafeWise, a personal and home security website that just issued its list of "Missouri's 20 Safest Cities in 2021."

The rankings are based on 2019 FBI crime data.

Yes, it's safe: The report notes that in 2020, the violent crime rate for the state decreased slightly from 2019, to 4.9 incidents per 1,000 people, from 5.0. And the state's property crime rate decreased to 26.4, down from 26.5.

No, it's not: Missouri had the eighth-highest violent crime rate in the nation and the 12th-highest property crime rate.

Yes, it is: Four of the 20 safest cities in the state are in the STL metropolitan area: Cottleville (No. 5), Glendale (6), Clayton (16) and O'Fallon (18).

No, it's not: In 2016, eight of the state's safest cities were in STL. The cities that dropped out of the top 20 are all in St. Louis County: Ballwin, Ellisville, Town and Country, Webster Groves and Shrewsbury. (Clayton is a new addition to the top 20.)