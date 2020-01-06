You are the owner of this article.
Reporter Chris Davis leaving KSDK after two-year stay
Reporter Chris Davis leaving KSDK after two-year stay

After two years here, KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Chris Davis is ankling the station and heading home.

Davis is leaving STL soon to join up with WTFV (also Channel 5), a CBS affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Chris Davis

Chris Davis joined KSDK (Channel 5) in January 2018 after stops in Huntsville, Ala., and Nashville, Tenn. 

Davis' family lives in Music City and will be a far more convenient location from which to root for his Tennessee Titans.

On Twitter, Davis said the move will "allow me to be minutes from family instead of hours. Just know, only a job like this could take me from a place like STL."

He went on to post, "I will forever cherish my time at @ksdknews with the exhilarating Blues Stanley Cup run and telling your stories in STL."

Davis is an alum of Middle Tennessee State University and previously worked at WTVF as a producer. Before coming to our fair burg in January 2018, Davis had been reporting at a station in Huntsville, Alabama.

