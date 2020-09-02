Reporter draws players' ire, criticizing players in post by Tarasenko's wife

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

An injured shoulder won't stop St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko from giving a cold shoulder to a Russian reporter.

Even more, several other Russian players in the NHL say they will join Tarasenko in freezing out the writer after he criticized hockey players in a response to a post by Tarasenko's wife on social media.

Sports publication traderumors.com reported Saturday that in a story about Tarasenko's injury, Alexei Shevchenko said the Blues' scorer was close to retirement.

That prompted Yana Tarasenko to go on Instagram to say the story about her husband was untrue.

But it did not end there.

Traderumors.com reports that Shevchenko then replied to the post by saying, "The only purpose of Tarasenko and other hockey players is entertaining the public. This is the only reason you're here for. You should just pray to the fact that you're being talked about. You're useless."