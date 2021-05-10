Rescue ranch near Union livestreaming pregnant horse who's close to due date

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If watching a horse give birth is high on your current "to-do" list, the Humane Society of Missouri's Longmeadow Rescue Ranch has you tuned in.

Waffle, a mini-horse, is pregnant and the ranch has a camera livestreaming her from dawn to dusk during the pregnancy. It can be viewed by going to the ranch's webpage: longmeadowrescueranch.org

Ranch officials say Waffle is due within the next two weeks.

Animal experts noted that Waffle, who is 10, is in excellent health and is about to go into labor, so pacing and walking in a circle are normal behaviors.

Waffle came to the ranch in November, early on in her pregnancy. She and three other mini-horses were surrendered by their owner.

The ranch, 165 acres of woodland near Union, is home to hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks and other farm animals, all available for adoption.

