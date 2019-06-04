Retired executive Jane Harbron has been chosen as the new president of the Assistance League of St. Louis.
A Chesterfield resident, Harbron spent 35 years at IBM as a sales executive and consulting partner. She has been an active member in the league since 2009 and has held numerous leadership positions.
Harbron succeeds Roxie Randolph as the league's leader.
The Ellisville-based league is run exclusively by more than 500 volunteers who contribute about 72,000 hours annually and provide services to about 46,000 area residents.
One of the league's major projects provides school uniforms and personal care items for more than 7,800 students in the metropolitan area. In St. Louis city schools, the league maintains closets to provide easier access to the items.