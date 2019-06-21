What do you do when a friend gets the Medal of Freedom at the White House?
You do like well-heeled STL financier Rex Sinquefield did on Wednesday when economist Arthur Laffer was honored by President Donald Trump: You put on a good suit and smile for the camera.
Laffer and Sinquefield were two of four authors of "Wealth of States" books in 2014 and 2017.
After making a multi-million dollar fortune with his California investment firm, Sinquefield returned to his home state in 2005 and quickly became the most prolific political donor in Missouri history.
Laffer is best known as the creator of the Laffer Curve, a economic model concerning taxation that first gained prominence during the President Ronald Reagan's administration.
He was a member of Reagan's economic advisory board and also served as an economic adviser to Trump's presidential campaign.