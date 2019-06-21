Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

What do you do when a friend gets the Medal of Freedom at the White House?

You do like well-heeled STL financier Rex Sinquefield did on Wednesday when economist Arthur Laffer was honored by President Donald Trump: You put on a good suit and smile for the camera.

Trump honors economist who advised him on lowering taxes

President Donald Trump with economist Arthur Laffer — and STL's own Rex Sinquefield over Laffer's right shoulder — on Wednesday, after Trump had awarded Laffer the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Laffer and Sinquefield were two of four authors of "Wealth of States" books in 2014 and 2017.

After making a multi-million dollar fortune with his California investment firm, Sinquefield returned to his home state in 2005 and quickly became the most prolific political donor in Missouri history.

Laffer is best known as the creator of the Laffer Curve, a economic model concerning taxation that first gained prominence during the President Ronald Reagan's administration.

He was a member of Reagan's economic advisory board and also served as an economic adviser to Trump's presidential campaign.

Tags

Breaking News e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments