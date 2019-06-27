To fill the host post at "St. Louis On The Air" — replacing Don Marsh after a messy break-up — KWMU (90.7 FM) has reached into the Riverfront Times and pulled out its top editor.
Sarah Fenske, editor-in-chief of the weekly publication since April 2015, will start July 15 as the host and producer of the noon-1 p.m. weekday show, according to an RFT release.
Marsh abruptly quit St. Louis Public Radio's signature show in March after a producer criticized the way he addressed former KSDK (Channel 5) news anchor Karen Foss. The day after Foss appeared on Marsh's show, he was called out during a meeting for telling Foss that she "looked great."
Foss came to Marsh's defense with a widely-seen and shared Facebook post.
Since Marsh left, several guests have filled in as the show's host.
Marsh had been a news anchor for 27 years at KTVI (Channel 2) and KDNL (Channel 30). He is a member of the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame and was named "Media Person of the Year" in 2015 by the St. Louis Press Club.
When Fenske leaves, Doyle Murphy will serve as RFT's interim editor, the release said. He has been at the publication since September 2015.