Richmond Heights official picked for national committee

An elected official from Richmond Heights soon will take his ideas to a national level.

Councilman Maurice K. Muia has been appointed to the National League of Cities' committee for energy, environment and natural resources.

Elected in June 2020, Muia has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and works as a climate advisor to St. Louis city.

Previously, he has worked as a power systems engineer with several public utilities in Missouri and also as the sustainability commissioner in Maplewood.

During his upcoming one-year term, Muia will help the league advocate for policies that benefit U.S. municipalities.

In a statement, Muia said his appointment underscores the STL area's commitment to make "St. Louis a resilient and thriving community even in the face of climate change.”

Muia joins a committee that includes representatives from Minnesota, Georgia and Maryland.

