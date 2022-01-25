 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond Heights official picked for national committee

Richmond Heights Councilman Maurice K. Muia

Richmond Heights Councilman Maurice K. Muia (Photo by Richmond Heights)

An elected official from Richmond Heights soon will take his ideas to a national level.

Councilman Maurice K. Muia has been appointed to the National League of Cities' committee for energy, environment and natural resources.

Elected in June 2020, Muia has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and works as a climate advisor to St. Louis city.

Previously, he has worked as a power systems engineer with several public utilities in Missouri and also as the sustainability commissioner in Maplewood.

During his upcoming one-year term, Muia will help the league advocate for policies that benefit U.S. municipalities.

In a statement, Muia said his appointment underscores the STL area's commitment to make "St. Louis a resilient and thriving community even in the face of climate change.”

Muia joins a committee that includes representatives from Minnesota, Georgia and Maryland.

