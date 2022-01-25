Richmond Heights official picked for national committee

An elected official from Richmond Heights soon will take his ideas to a national level.
Councilman Maurice K. Muia has been appointed to the National League of Cities' committee for energy, environment and natural resources.
Elected in June 2020, Muia has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and works as a climate advisor to St. Louis city.
Previously, he has worked as a power systems engineer with several public utilities in Missouri and also as the sustainability commissioner in Maplewood.
During his upcoming one-year term, Muia will help the league advocate for policies that benefit U.S. municipalities.
In a statement, Muia said his appointment underscores the STL area's commitment to make "St. Louis a resilient and thriving community even in the face of climate change.”
Muia joins a committee that includes representatives from Minnesota, Georgia and Maryland.