Ring the bell: 'Wrestling at the Chase' book coming in the fall

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

From the diamond to the ring: That's the latest move from St. Louis Browns diehard Ed Wheatley.

The best-known fan of STL's old American League baseball franchise, Wheatley just shared the news that his new book about "Wrestling at the Chase" will hit the shelves later this year.

The show was one of the most popular in local television history. Large audiences tuned in to KPLR (Channel 11) at 9 p.m. every Saturday night, or for the replay shown on Sunday mornings.

Even better news, as far as Wheatley is concerned, is that the cover for the coffee-table book has been selected.

"We had to do some work on it — to get 'Dick the Bruiser' on the cover," Wheatley said, speaking of arguably the most popular pro "rassler" for STL fans.

Wheatley said the book does not yet have a release date, but the aim was for a release around September or October. Pre-orders are being taken by local publisher Reedy Press.