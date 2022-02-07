Riverfront Times loses editor Doyle Murphy

Looks like Doyle Murphy has edited his last paragraphs for the Riverfront Times.
Murphy, who had been with the RFT since 2015, broke the story of his own departure in the Friday edition of the free weekly newspaper.
The story does not mention what Murphy plans to do next, career-wise.
Murphy succeeded Sarah Fenske as editor-in-chief in July 2019, when Fenske ankled the RFT to become the host of "St. Louis On The Air" at KWMU (90.7 FM).
Now taking over for Murphy on a temporary basis is Ben Westhoff, a former RFT staff writer who recently was named executive editor of a number of weekly newspapers published by RFT's parent company, the Cleveland-based Euclid Media Group.
The Riverfront Times was founded in 1977 by Ray Hartmann, who, along with co-owner Mark Vittert, sold the newspaper in 1998 to New Times Media newspaper chain.
In 2006, the company merged with the Village Voice and was renamed Village Voice Media. The Euclid Media chain then bought the property in 2015.