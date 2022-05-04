Robert Fulstone garners more Boys & Girls Club honors

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Add another honor to the list for Robert "Bob" Fulstone, a long and loyal supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.
Fulstone recently was elected an emeritus member of the Missouri Alliance of the organization. He already is a member of the club's hall of fame, in recognition of his 30 years as a volunteer and board member.
A native south St. Louisan, Fulstone worked for CBS Radio in St. Louis, Chicago and New York, and also was general manager at KPLR (Channel 11).
An Army officer in Vietnam, Fulstone also is a member of the Missouri ROTC Hall of Fame. He was key in raising money for area USO facilities and works with homeless veterans through the Salvation Army.
