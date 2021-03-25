 Skip to main content
Rock and roll (classic and alternative) rules recent St. Louis radio ratings
Rock and roll (classic and alternative) rules recent St. Louis radio ratings

Radio

123rf.com

 123rf.com

Rock is back on top, at least when it comes to STL radio ratings.

Classic rock flag-bearer KSHE (94.7 FM) sits high atop the latest Nielsen ratings for frequencies in the 24th largest U.S. radio market.

But in somewhat of a surprise, the runner-up slot went to KPNT (105.7 FM), an alternative rock station. A consistent top 10 finisher, the station jumped to silver-medal status with an almost 16% increase in listeners since the January report.

The latest report roughly covers the month of February. Rankings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. 

Finishing at No. 3 was classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); fourth place went to adult hits WARH (106.5 FM); and the No. 5 slot was taken by adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM).

Rounding out the top 10 were Christian KLJY (99.1 FM); adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (95.5 FM); news-talk KMOX (1120 AM), which fell out of the top 10 in January; and country KSD-FM (93.7 FM).

Right behind KSD was its country-music competitor, WIL (92.3 FM). KSD's rating for February was 4.3, while WIL clocked in with a 4.1.

