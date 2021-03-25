Rock and roll (classic and alternative) rules recent St. Louis radio ratings

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rock is back on top, at least when it comes to STL radio ratings.

Classic rock flag-bearer KSHE (94.7 FM) sits high atop the latest Nielsen ratings for frequencies in the 24th largest U.S. radio market.

But in somewhat of a surprise, the runner-up slot went to KPNT (105.7 FM), an alternative rock station. A consistent top 10 finisher, the station jumped to silver-medal status with an almost 16% increase in listeners since the January report.

The latest report roughly covers the month of February. Rankings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.

Finishing at No. 3 was classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); fourth place went to adult hits WARH (106.5 FM); and the No. 5 slot was taken by adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM).

Rounding out the top 10 were Christian KLJY (99.1 FM); adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (95.5 FM); news-talk KMOX (1120 AM), which fell out of the top 10 in January; and country KSD-FM (93.7 FM).

Right behind KSD was its country-music competitor, WIL (92.3 FM). KSD's rating for February was 4.3, while WIL clocked in with a 4.1.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.