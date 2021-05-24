Rock rolls on in STL radio ratings; country clash continues

Rock 'n' roll continues to rule the radio waves in STL, with Hubbard-St. Louis' two rock stations sitting at the top of the latest Nielsen ratings.
For April, classic rocker KSHE (94.7 FM) easily maintained its top perch, with a rating of 12.7 rating — more than 60% higher than its closest competitor.
Ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. STL is the 24th largest market in the U.S.
And for the third straight month, KSHE's Hubbard stablemate, alternative-rock station KPNT (105.7 FM), finished in second place with a rating of 7.7.
Although the station has been a consistent top-10 finisher in the ratings, it has enjoyed a notable jump in ratings position in 2021.
Edging up to the bronze-medal level in March was Hubbard's adult hits WARH (106.5 FM), with a 7.5.
Rounding out the top 10 are classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (95.5 FM); Christian KLJY (99.1 FM); news/talk KMOX (1120 AM); adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM); and country WIL (92.3 FM).
For WIL, the April ratings mark a successful run to the top of the country pile. After trailing rival KSD (93.7) for months, WIL registered an April rating of 4.3, compared to 4.0 for KSD.