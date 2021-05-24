 Skip to main content
Rock rolls on in STL radio ratings; country clash continues
Radio

123rf.com

 123rf.com

Rock 'n' roll continues to rule the radio waves in STL, with Hubbard-St. Louis' two rock stations sitting at the top of the latest Nielsen ratings.

For April, classic rocker KSHE (94.7 FM) easily maintained its top perch, with a rating of 12.7 rating — more than 60% higher than its closest competitor.

Ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. STL is the 24th largest market in the U.S. 

And for the third straight month, KSHE's Hubbard stablemate, alternative-rock station KPNT (105.7 FM), finished in second place with a rating of 7.7.

Although the station has been a consistent top-10 finisher in the ratings, it has enjoyed a notable jump in ratings position in 2021.

Edging up to the bronze-medal level in March was Hubbard's adult hits WARH (106.5 FM), with a 7.5.

Rounding out the top 10 are classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (95.5 FM); Christian KLJY (99.1 FM); news/talk KMOX (1120 AM); adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM); and country WIL (92.3 FM).

For WIL, the April ratings mark a successful run to the top of the country pile. After trailing rival KSD (93.7) for months, WIL registered an April rating of 4.3, compared to 4.0 for KSD.

As to talk radio, conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM) came in at No. 13; sports-talk WXOS (101.1 FM) was No. 14; and public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) was in the No. 15 position.

