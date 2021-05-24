Rock rolls on in STL radio ratings; country clash continues

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rock 'n' roll continues to rule the radio waves in STL, with Hubbard-St. Louis' two rock stations sitting at the top of the latest Nielsen ratings.

For April, classic rocker KSHE (94.7 FM) easily maintained its top perch, with a rating of 12.7 rating — more than 60% higher than its closest competitor.

Ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. STL is the 24th largest market in the U.S.

And for the third straight month, KSHE's Hubbard stablemate, alternative-rock station KPNT (105.7 FM), finished in second place with a rating of 7.7.

Although the station has been a consistent top-10 finisher in the ratings, it has enjoyed a notable jump in ratings position in 2021.

Edging up to the bronze-medal level in March was Hubbard's adult hits WARH (106.5 FM), with a 7.5.

Rounding out the top 10 are classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (95.5 FM); Christian KLJY (99.1 FM); news/talk KMOX (1120 AM); adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM); and country WIL (92.3 FM).