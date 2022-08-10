Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers.

The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock.

Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the top of the rockpile, with a rating of 9.3.

Shooting up to second place, up four spots from the June ratings, was alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM), with a 9.0 rating.

And with adult hits WARH (106.5 FM) finishing in third place with an 8.3., the Hubbard-St. Louis broadcasting chain grabbed all three places on the medal stand.

The ratings represent the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners every day between 6 a.m. and midnight.

Finishing out the top 10 were: adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); and news/talk KMOX (1120 AM).

Still riding a Cardinals baseball high, KMOX led the talk-station field with a rating of 5.3. That left sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), this market’s ESPN affiliate, in the No. 11 slot.

Of the other main talk stations in STL, public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) was No. 14 and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) was No. 17.