Rock still rolling through Nielsen radio ratings

Rock rules the roost when it comes to local radio ratings.
As with most every month of the year, classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) sits atop the record stack, by a solid margin, with a rating of 8.8.
Finishing in second place is alternative rock KPNT (107.7 FM), with a 7.5 rating. Both stations are owned by Hubbard Radio.
An iHeart Media station, (KLOU 103.3 FM), stopped Hubbard from grabbing all the medal positions by finishing in third place, with 7.3. This is the fourth straight month of listener growth for the classic hits station.
The ratings represent the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) that a station gets between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.
Rounding out the April top 10 were: adult hits WARH (106.5 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); urban adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); and sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM).
- ‘Under cover of darkness’: The inside story of how the Rams worked the NFL and ditched St. Louis
- Hochman: Dear NHL — change the playoff format back to the traditional 1-8, 2-7, 3-6, 4-5 format
- Editorial: The day could be approaching when Supreme Court rulings are openly defied
- 'He was gone': 32 years after teen vanished, St. Louis police tap genetic forensics to solve case
- Wainwright-Molina battery is supercharged: Pujols allows four runs in ninth in 15-6 Cardinals romp
- Augusta winery investor steps down, taps sons to lead $100M plan
- Set in St. Louis, John Grisham story is among hot reads for summer
- Hummel: What does the future hold for DeJong, Dickerson and Reyes?
- Missing man who fell from canoe had no life jacket, clung to seat cushion on Missouri River
- Media Views: Blues' second-round games could be televised on secondary networks
- Super flower blood moon, a total lunar eclipse, to show in St. Louis skies Sunday night
- Blues playoff schedule versus Colorado Avalanche
- Cardinals' Reyes must deal with another setback
- Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
- Retired Washington U medical school librarian dies after being hit by car outside Ted Drewes
In news/talk radio competition, KMOX (1120 AM) — with Cardinals baseball on for most of the month — finished at No. 11 with a 4.4 rating; conservative KFTK (97.1 FM) finished at No. 14, with a mark of 2.6.
STL is the 24th largest radio market in the nation.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.