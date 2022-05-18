 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock still rolling through Nielsen radio ratings

Radio
123rf.com

Rock rules the roost when it comes to local radio ratings.

As with most every month of the year, classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) sits atop the record stack, by a solid margin, with a rating of 8.8.

Finishing in second place is alternative rock KPNT (107.7 FM), with a 7.5 rating. Both stations are owned by Hubbard Radio.

An iHeart Media station, (KLOU 103.3 FM), stopped Hubbard from grabbing all the medal positions by finishing in third place, with 7.3. This is the fourth straight month of listener growth for the classic hits station.

The ratings represent the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) that a station gets between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.

Rounding out the April top 10 were: adult hits WARH (106.5 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); urban adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); country music KSD (93.7 FM); and sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM).

People are also reading…

In news/talk radio competition, KMOX (1120 AM) — with Cardinals baseball on for most of the month — finished at No. 11 with a 4.4 rating; conservative KFTK (97.1 FM) finished at No. 14, with a mark of 2.6.

STL is the 24th largest radio market in the nation. 

