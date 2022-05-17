 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockwood teacher wins annual award for math/science excellence

Tanya Bergantz

Tanya Bergantz (Photo by St. Louis Science Center)

Usually in front of the class, Tanya Bergantz is now at the top of her class.

Bergantz, an eighth-grade math teacher at Selvidge Middle School in the Rockwood School District, has been named as the 2022 winner of the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Prize.

The honor is given annually by the St. Louis Science Center to recognize excellence in teaching science and mathematics.

Others recognized at a ceremony held last week at the science center were second-place finisher J. Arthur Wilde of Bayless High School and runners-up Andrew Davis, St. Louis Priory School; Amie Grage, Hancock Place High School; and Sherri Johanns, Andrews Academy.

The prize was established in 1995. It was endowed in 2002 by Carol Loeb, a math teacher for more than 50 years, and her late husband, former May Department Stores board chairman Jerome Loeb.

