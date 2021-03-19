Rush to replace Limbaugh officially begun, but not at KMOX

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One month after the death of radio superstar Rush Limbaugh, the scramble to replace him on air has officially begun.

In May, conservative commentator Dan Bongino will kick off a three-hour show, noon to 3 p.m. in a number of the biggest U.S. markets, media outlets reported Thursday.

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One network said Bongino will start his show May 24 at Cumulus stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington and other markets.

But as to what will happen at KMOX (1120 AM), which carried Limbaugh's show, is anybody's guess.

Entercom Communications, which owns KMOX, is not commenting about its plans to replace Limbaugh here and at 10 other Entercom stations.

One radio source did say that the company is looking at its options and a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

Currently, KMOX is running a "best-of" style of old Limbaugh shows interspersed with some live commentary.

Limbaugh's show is syndicated through Premiere Networks, which has not announced its plans.

