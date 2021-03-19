 Skip to main content
Rush to replace Limbaugh officially begun, but not at KMOX
Dan Bongino tapped for national afternoon radio slot in May

FILE - Conservative commentator Dan Bongino speaks at the Conservative Political Action Committee annual conference in National Harbor, Md., on March 6, 2014. Bongino has been tapped to host a radio show in the same afternoon time slot as the late Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, Cumulus Media’s Westwood One announced on Wednesday. Limbaugh, the influential, controversial and immensely popular conservative pundit, died in February at the age of 70 after he lost his battle to stage 4 lung cancer. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

One month after the death of radio superstar Rush Limbaugh, the scramble to replace him on air has officially begun.

In May, conservative commentator Dan Bongino will kick off a three-hour show, noon to 3 p.m. in a number of the biggest U.S. markets, media outlets reported Thursday.

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One network said Bongino will start his show May 24 at Cumulus stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington and other markets.

But as to what will happen at KMOX (1120 AM), which carried Limbaugh's show, is anybody's guess.

Entercom Communications, which owns KMOX, is not commenting about its plans to replace Limbaugh here and at 10 other Entercom stations.

One radio source did say that the company is looking at its options and a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

Currently, KMOX is running a "best-of" style of old Limbaugh shows interspersed with some live commentary.

Limbaugh's show is syndicated through Premiere Networks, which has not announced its plans.

