Ryan and Dana Dean leaving KSDK after 13 years

About one year after returning to on-air work at KSDK (Channel 5), veteran Ryan Dean will ankle the station in March.

And his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.

The pending exit of the Deans, who both started at the station in 2008, was announced Wednesday in a press release from station manager Alicia Elsner.

Ryan Dean's departure comes after returning to on-air work in January 2021, after having spent about two years as the station's news content director.

In his latest screen turn, he has worked as a reporter and as a co-anchor of daytime newscasts with Kay Quinn.

The press release said Ryan Dean had "accepted a role outside the company" and that details would be available at a later date.

Neither Dean could be reached for comment. The two were married in 2011 and now have two sons.

