When it comes to the best Halloween cities, it seems that real scares take a lot of the fun out of the fake ones.
For a third year in a row — due to high crime rates and pedestrian fatalities — St. Louis finished low on the list of "Best Places for Halloween."
For 2019, personal finance website WalletHub ranks us as No. 91 out of the largest 100 U.S. cities, a slight improvement over last year's No. 96 and the same as our 2017 ranking.
To be sure, St. Louis had strong showing in two of the three main categories used to rank the nation's big burgs:
We were No. 22 out of the 100 in "Halloween fun," which looked at things such as number of haunted houses, costume stores, Halloween parties, candy stores and pumpkin patches.
And thanks to our generally wonderful autumns, we were No. 14 when it came to "Halloween weather."
Now for the scary part: We were No. 97 in "trick-or-treater friendliness" — and it had nothing to do with making kids tell a joke or sing a song to get some candy.
The category included factors such as violent crime rate, pedestrian fatalities and perception of safety.
Here is how our major-city neighbors fared: Chicago (6); Cincinnati (34); Louisville (70); Indianapolis (72); Nashville (92); Kansas City (94); and Memphis (99).
The five best cities: New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Diego and Las Vegas. The worst: Birmingham, Alabama.