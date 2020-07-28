Safety scuttles St. Louis on list of best rental markets

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Looking for a city that offers affordable houses and apartments to rent? Then look no further than St. Louis.

Looking for a safe city in which to rent? Well ...

St. Louis has finished right in the middle of the pack — No. 95 out of the 182 largest cities in the U.S. — in the "Best Places to Rent in 2020" list from personal finance website WalletHub.

When it comes to affordability, we are near the top of the heap, coming in at No. 25.

That category looked at factors such as rental space available, vacancy rate, subleasing laws, average yearly rent increases, cost of renters insurance, cost of living and security-deposit costs.

Then came the other category: quality of life.

Thanks in part to having the third-highest overall crime rate, lower only than Memphis and Birmingham, Alabama, St. Louis finished at No. 168 in this half of the test.

Other factors in the life-quality category include job market, recreation opportunities, driver friendliness, weather and quality of public school system.