Safety scuttles St. Louis on list of best rental markets

Looking for a city that offers affordable houses and apartments to rent? Then look no further than St. Louis.
Looking for a safe city in which to rent? Well ...
St. Louis has finished right in the middle of the pack — No. 95 out of the 182 largest cities in the U.S. — in the "Best Places to Rent in 2020" list from personal finance website WalletHub.
When it comes to affordability, we are near the top of the heap, coming in at No. 25.
That category looked at factors such as rental space available, vacancy rate, subleasing laws, average yearly rent increases, cost of renters insurance, cost of living and security-deposit costs.
Then came the other category: quality of life.
Thanks in part to having the third-highest overall crime rate, lower only than Memphis and Birmingham, Alabama, St. Louis finished at No. 168 in this half of the test.
Other factors in the life-quality category include job market, recreation opportunities, driver friendliness, weather and quality of public school system.
But given the state of our major-city neighbors, we're not in that bad of shape. Only Louisville, Kentucky, finished higher, at No. 80.
Finishing in our wake were Kansas City (97), Cincinnati (107), Nashville (134), Chicago (141), Indianapolis (167), and Memphis (180).
Side note: If you want to live in one of the better rental cities, buy warmer clothes.
The top six cities were either in Maine (Lewiston and Portland) or on the Great Plains (Bismarck, North Dakota; Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Lincoln, Nebraska.)
