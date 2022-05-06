Salvation Army honoring ‘most good’ supporters

The good works of local Salvation Army volunteers and contributors and will be recognized next week when the organization's Midland Division throws its "Doing the Most Good" brunch.
The honors banquet will be at 11 a.m. May 14 at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac, 1335 South Lindbergh Boulevard.
Chelsea Haynes of KTVI (Channel 2) will serve as the emcee and Liz Murray, co-founder and executive director of the Arthur Project, a program for underserved youths, will be the featured speaker.
Award winners this year include Greg Cartee; Gordon and Margaret Finley; Karen Helm; Gretchen Luke; Jan Lundstrom; and Barbara Pearce.
People are also reading…
Also being honored are Schnucks Markets and the Gamma Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. For tickets ($75) or information, go to centralusa.salvationarmy.org