Sara Machi lands KSDK weekend anchor job
KSDK's Sara Machi

KSDK anchor/reporter Sara Machi

(Photo by KSDK)

 KSDK

KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Sara Machi is moving up to the anchor desk, at least on weekend mornings.

Machi's new assignment is the latest move in changes that began in September, when Kay Quinn was taken off the 5 p.m. weekday anchor desk with Mike Bush and paired with Ryan Dean to anchor a new weekday newscast at noon.

Then, to fill Quinn's spot, Kelly Jackson shifted from the weekend co-anchor chair (now going to Machi) to work alongside Bush at 5 p.m. weekdays. 

Machi is a University of Missouri-Columbia journalism school grad and worked in West Virginia, Louisiana and England before arriving here in 2019.

On weekends, she will pair with Rhyan Henson on Saturdays and Sydney Stallworth on Sundays.

