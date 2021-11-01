Sara Machi lands KSDK weekend anchor job

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

KSDK (Channel 5) reporter Sara Machi is moving up to the anchor desk, at least on weekend mornings.

Machi's new assignment is the latest move in changes that began in September, when Kay Quinn was taken off the 5 p.m. weekday anchor desk with Mike Bush and paired with Ryan Dean to anchor a new weekday newscast at noon.

Then, to fill Quinn's spot, Kelly Jackson shifted from the weekend co-anchor chair (now going to Machi) to work alongside Bush at 5 p.m. weekdays.

Machi is a University of Missouri-Columbia journalism school grad and worked in West Virginia, Louisiana and England before arriving here in 2019.

On weekends, she will pair with Rhyan Henson on Saturdays and Sydney Stallworth on Sundays.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.