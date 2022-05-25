Sarah Fenske leaving St. Louis Public Radio, returning to weekly newspapers

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"St. Louis On The Air," the noon talk show on NPR-affiliated KWMU (90.7 FM) is looking for a new host.

Sarah Fenske will ankle the station on June 22 after almost three years as the show's moderator.

In social media posts, Fenske said she will return to print media as executive editor for Euclid Media, a chain of free weekly newspapers that includes the Riverfront Times. Prior to joining KWMU, Fenske spent four years as editor-in-chief of the RFT.

The Riverfront Times was founded in 1977 by Ray Hartmann, who along with co-owner Mark Vittert, sold the newspaper in 1998 to New Times Media. That company was sold in 2006 to Village Voice Media, and then to Euclid Media in 2015.

