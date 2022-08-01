Satchel Paige bobblehead giveaway moved to Aug. 9

It ain’t over ’til it’s over — and the Satchel Paige bobblehead promotion at St. Louis Browns Day is most definitely not over.
The fourth annual recognition night at the Gateway Grizzlies game at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget has been rescheduled for 6:45 p.m. Aug. 9.
The Paige bobblehead honors the former Negro League legend who pitched for the St. Louis Browns from 1951-1953.
Ed Wheatley, head of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society, said the promotion was cancelled because of the rain and flash floods of last week.
“We recognize that many people needed to be focused on their own personal lives and property cleanup,” Wheatley said. “And we didn’t want people coming to get a bobblehead and then turning right around and leaving.”
The Grizzlies’ front office has given notice that all tickets for the July 28 game are still good for Aug. 9, or can be exchanged for any other night for the rest of the season. If a fan purchased a guaranteed bobblehead ticket, that ticket has been transferred to the Aug. 9 game.
Still have questions, call the Grizzlies’ box office at 618-337-3000.
