Satchel Paige collectible leads ‘Browns Night’ promotion

Heads up, bobblehead fans.

None other than baseball legend Satchel Paige is featured as the newest nodding knickknack from the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.

On Thursday, the Gateway Grizzlies baseball team is holding its annual “St. Louis Browns Night” with a 6:45 p.m. game against the Sussex County nine.

Paige pitched for the St. Louis Browns from 1951-1953. He was named to the American League all-star team in 1952, the first Black pitcher to ever be named to the A.L. squad.

This is the fourth straight year the Grizzlies, who play their games at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget, have given away Browns bobbleheads. The previous three were George Sisler, Roy Sievers and Don Larsen.

For the price of a ticket, fans can get a Paige bobblehead — while supplies last, first come-first served. To guarantee getting one of the collectibles, call the Grizzlies at 618-337-3000.

