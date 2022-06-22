Saturday service for 'unsung hero' lawyer Ned Lemkemeier

He was a longtime member of the board of directors of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and The Muny, and also served stints as president of both groups. He also was on the boards of the Central Institute for the Deaf, St. Luke's Hospital, Siteman Cancer Center and the Starkloff Disability Institute. He also was a two-term member of the Ladue City Council.

Reagan got to know his "great friend" when Lemkemeier represented The Muny in contract talks with labor unions at the venue.

"The guy was the most trustworthy person in St. Louis; smart and unpretentious, a straight shooter with a heart of gold," Reagan said.

John Lemkemeier said his father was quiet and humble. "As a father, in terms of telling me what to do, he was not that type; he modeled everything," he said.

Other survivors include his wife, Sally; another son, David Lemkemeier; five grandchildren and a sister, Carol Goettman.

When it came to advice, David Lemkemeier said his father doled out one main piece of advice, befitting a man who spent his life in negotiations.

"Listen before you talk," the son quoted his father. "It's the only way to get people to common ground."