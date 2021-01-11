 Skip to main content
Schlafly Beer toying with shelter animals
Schlafly Beer toying with shelter animals

Cats and dog photos at the Animal Protective Association

Jessica Johnson, an adoption counselor, tries to make it more festive by putting antlers on Zeus, an akita mix, before taking his photo on Friday, Dec. 12, 2014, at the Animal Protective Association in Brentwood. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach

"Help a dog, get some beer."

While that may not be the official name of the new fundraiser being started by Schlafly Beer, it about sums it up.

The brewery began an online drive Monday to raise money for the Animal Protective Association Adoption Center.

Until Feb. 12, STLers can donate new pet toys at any of Schlafly’s three locations: St. Louis, Maplewood and St. Charles.

Donors can receive a can of Schlafly's Uncaged Ale and a coupon for 20% off an online or dine-in order.

Donations can also be taken to any of four locations of The Watering Bowl (south St. Louis, South County, Maplewood, St. Peters) or to the APA headquarters in Brentwood. (At these locations, only the 20% coupon is available.)

"We’ve been working with The Watering Bowl for over two years now to raise funds for the APA," Schlafly brewmeister Stephen Hale said. "And this winter's toy drive is another reason to raise a pint to helping shelter animals live a better life.”

Schlafly created Uncaged Ale, an unfiltered American wheat ale, in 2018. Sales of the brew benefit Missouri shelter animals.

