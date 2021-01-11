Schlafly Beer toying with shelter animals

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Help a dog, get some beer."

While that may not be the official name of the new fundraiser being started by Schlafly Beer, it about sums it up.

The brewery began an online drive Monday to raise money for the Animal Protective Association Adoption Center.

Until Feb. 12, STLers can donate new pet toys at any of Schlafly’s three locations: St. Louis, Maplewood and St. Charles.

Donors can receive a can of Schlafly's Uncaged Ale and a coupon for 20% off an online or dine-in order.

Donations can also be taken to any of four locations of The Watering Bowl (south St. Louis, South County, Maplewood, St. Peters) or to the APA headquarters in Brentwood. (At these locations, only the 20% coupon is available.)

"We’ve been working with The Watering Bowl for over two years now to raise funds for the APA," Schlafly brewmeister Stephen Hale said. "And this winter's toy drive is another reason to raise a pint to helping shelter animals live a better life.”

Schlafly created Uncaged Ale, an unfiltered American wheat ale, in 2018. Sales of the brew benefit Missouri shelter animals.

