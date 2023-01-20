Sculpture park honoring former St. Louis congressman lacks ... sculptures

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The most striking aspect of the William L. Clay Sr. Sculpture Park in St. Louis is that it contains no sculptures.

The small green space at Clara and Clemens avenues in the city’s West End neighborhood offers a sturdy sign; tall, tranquil trees and several park benches for art lovers to sit and contemplate artistic expressions.

Except, again, there are no sculptures — unless a couple of chunks of an old home foundation is some type of abstract expression.

Furthermore, information about the park was almost just as difficult to discover as any artwork.

An ordinance “pertaining to city parks” shows that the space was officially designated as a sculpture park more than 20 years ago, in July 2002.

But the space is not listed on the website of the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. And on the second day of calling that department, a parks division staffer said the site is not managed or maintained by the division.

The city-related Land Reutilization Authority is in charge of the park, the spokesman said.

The LRA website also did not offer any information about the park and Dee Nickson-Harris, LRA’s program administrator and board secretary, could not be reached Friday for comment.

Alderman Shemeem Clark Hubbard, D-27th Ward, could not shed any light on the site, which is in her ward; two efforts to reach her were unsuccessful.

Management questions aside, the fact that the city’s parks division says it’s not responsible for the park did not prevent the arrival Friday of two city parks trucks.

One worker was inspecting one of the four benches, which was in a state of disrepair (aka, broken).

The worker, who did not want to be identified, said he had no idea how long the park had been in existence. When told that his department said earlier that day that the park division was not in charge of the space, he shrugged and said, “Who else would be?”

Around the corner from the presumed sculpture park is the William L. Clay Sr. Community Garden. That space obviously is utilized, as it contains a number of planting boxes and gardening tools.

But the actual sculpture park contains nothing indicating artistic activity — except for the four benches placed in such a fashion as to direct a person’s view toward the center of the space, where sculptures would logically be placed.

One of the region’s most powerful legislators, Clay was an area civil rights activist who was elected to the House of Representatives in 1968 and served the First District for 32 years.