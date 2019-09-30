Subscribe for 99¢
Jeff Tweedy and Jon Hamm at the Pageant

Jon Hamm moderates a conversation with Jeff Tweedy at the Pageant in St. Louis to promote Tweedy's new book "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)" on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

For the second time this year, a movie starring Jon Hamm has been set up for possible Academy Award consideration.

Entertainment industry bible Variety reports that Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell" has been given a Dec. 13 release date, a prime time for flicks hoping to pick up some Oscar nominations.

In the film biz, most films nominated for Oscars were released in the last three months of a calendar year, with December releases getting especially high attention.

In Eastwood's flick, STL's No. 1 celeb plays an FBI agent investigating the pipe-bombing at Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. You may recall that Richard Jewell was the real-life security guard erroneously named as a possible suspect. He later was cleared of any involvement.

Hamm's other Oscar hopeful is "Lucy in the Sky," which opens Friday. The movie is based on real-life events from February 2007 that involved two U.S. astronauts in a love triangle.

Other stars are Natalie Portman, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Olivia Wilde.

