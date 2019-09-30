For the second time this year, a movie starring Jon Hamm has been set up for possible Academy Award consideration.
Entertainment industry bible Variety reports that Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell" has been given a Dec. 13 release date, a prime time for flicks hoping to pick up some Oscar nominations.
In the film biz, most films nominated for Oscars were released in the last three months of a calendar year, with December releases getting especially high attention.
In Eastwood's flick, STL's No. 1 celeb plays an FBI agent investigating the pipe-bombing at Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. You may recall that Richard Jewell was the real-life security guard erroneously named as a possible suspect. He later was cleared of any involvement.
Hamm's other Oscar hopeful is "Lucy in the Sky," which opens Friday. The movie is based on real-life events from February 2007 that involved two U.S. astronauts in a love triangle.
Other stars are Natalie Portman, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Olivia Wilde.