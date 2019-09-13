The St. Louis Browns have gone two for two.
For the second year in a row, a documentary about STL's departed baseball team will be shown at the 14th Annual Baseball Film Festival at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
In 2018, the Jon Hamm-narrated doc "The St. Louis Browns: The Team That Baseball Forgot," was highlighted at the festival.
This year's entry is the sequel, "A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns." This follow-up is narrated by Cards play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin, and written and produced by Kara Vaninger. It will be shown at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 21.
The American-League Browns played here from 1902 through 1953, when they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles. While here, they were perennial cellar-dwellers — except for 1944, when they lost to the Cardinals in the "Streetcar Series."
Among those featured in the sequel is Cardinals chairman William O. DeWitt Jr. DeWitt, whose father owned the Browns, was the team's nine-year-old bat boy when his uniform was worn by 3-foot-7-inch Eddie Gaedel in 1951.
The two films were spurred by the award-winning book, "The St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team, written by Bill Borst, Bill Rogers and Ed Wheatley.