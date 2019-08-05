More Browns, please.
The gone but not forgotten St. Louis Browns baseball team is the subject of a second documentary, which makes its debut at 7 p.m. Saturday on KETC (Channel 9).
This second chapter is titled "A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns."
Following up on the lauded, Jon Hamm-narrated doc "The St. Louis Browns: The Team That Baseball Forgot," this new flick focuses on fans' memories of the ball club that moved to Baltimore.
The Browns — perennial losers except in 1944, when they lost to the Cardinals in the "Streetcar Series" — played here from 1902 through 1953, when they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles.
Among those featured in the new film is Cardinals chairman William O. DeWitt Jr., who was involved in what was arguably the most famous Browns moment in history.
DeWitt, whose father owned the Browns, was the team's nine-year-old bat boy when his uniform was worn by 3-foot-7-inch Eddie Gaedel during his at-bat in 1951.
Others appearing in the doc are former players Ed Mickelson and George Altman; 100-year-old Gert Slama, who attended most home games from the 1920s until the team left town; and yours truly, whose mother never forgave the Cardinals for "driving the Browns out of town."
The two films were spurred by the award-winning book, "The St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team, written by Bill Borst, Bill Rogers and Ed Wheatley.
Wheatley, president of the Browns' fan club, has been the driving local force behind the films.
"These works have sparked the memories of those fans who watched the Browns play, as well as the children and grandchildren who have spent a life time hearing stories about them," Wheatley said.