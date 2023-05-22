The old adage that politics makes strange bedfellows must have seen this one coming:

U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley, a conservative Missouri Republican, and Dick Durbin, a liberal Illinois Democrat, have joined forces on legislation that would make tech companies legally liable for child pornography posted on their sites.

The two senators — who had heated exchanges last year during the confirmation hearings of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — are sponsoring a bill aimed at cracking down on the spread of online material that shows the sexual abuse of children.

The bill, which passed unanimously out of the Judiciary Committee last week and now heads to the full Senate, will allow victims to not only file suit against the makers of the videos, but also sue the online sites that knowingly host it.

“I’ve just become convinced that maybe the only way to get the attention of these platforms is to give individuals the right to get into court and to have their day in court,” Hawley said, according to the Washington Times.

Durbin expressed his satisfaction with the vote on the measure, saying that legislators have shown “a unanimity of purpose.”