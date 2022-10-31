Short-staffed St. Louis County prosecutor’s office finds $130K — for two SUVs

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In April, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell went to the County Council to get more money in his 2022 budget so he could hire more attorneys.

So the council gave Bell about $700,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act money so he could bolster his depleted roster of prosecutors.

Then in September — after hiring only about half the attorneys and staffers for which he received funding — Bell found $130,000 in another fund for employee salaries and used it to buy two new SUVs.

Those vehicles are both four-wheel-drive Ford Expeditions equipped with the special law-enforcement option packages.

One of the two vehicles will go to Bell personally, a $69,964 Expedition Limited.

The other SUV is a $60,494 Expedition XLT that will be used to replace a vehicle used by Clay Farmer, who makes more than $98,000 a year as Bell’s director of community engagement.

Unlike Bell’s wheels, the car to be assigned to Farmer does not have the leather seats and trim option, or the heated/ventilated captain’s chairs in front.

The vehicles were ordered Sept. 9 from Joe Machens Ford in Columbia, Mo. and the prosecutor’s office is awaiting delivery.

Chris King, a spokesperson for Bell’s office, said Monday in a statement: “Moving unused funds from one budget to areas of need in other budgets is within county rules and was approved by the county budget department prior to doing so.”

The expenditure did draw some pointed comments Thursday from Councilmen Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, and Mark Harder, R-7th District.

Both men sit on the council’s budget committee, which heard Bell’s request for a 12% overall increase in his 2023 budget, at a time when the county is dealing with a revenue shortfall.

Harder questioned using money earmarked for paying employees to instead buy new vehicles, especially with the county facing a revenue shortfall.

“Our situation is pretty obvious; we’re out of money,” Harder said.

Bell’s 2023 budget request also seeks $175,000 to buy three vehicles, at an average cost of $58,333 per vehicle.

Fitch on Thursday also asked Tim Swope, Bell’s director of operations, about the September SUV purchases.

“You’re familiar with symbolism, right, what it looks like to the public when we’re telling them we’re $50 million in the hole? And then we’re going to order a vehicle with leather seats, etc. — an extra $10,000 we don’t need to spend.”

“I get that you had to buy a vehicle, but does it have to be one all decked out?” Fitch said. "That’s what the public’s going to ask, that’s what they demand, that we’re good stewards of their tax dollars.”

Swope noted that Bell’s new vehicle will be similar to the one provided to former Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch.

“Respectfully,” Swope said, “I wouldn’t call it all decked out. I would say it’s a trim-package upgrade.”