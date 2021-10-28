Show Me danger: Missouri ranked low for safety

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Is it safe?"

If one is asking that question about the land within the Show-Me borders, the answer might be "not so much."

List lovers at personal finance website WalletHub have ranked the Show-Me section of our nation at No. 42 out of the 50 states.

Of the five categories used to determine the rankings, Missouri finished in the top half, No. 23, in only one of them — financial safety, which looked at factors such as unemployment, poverty rate, foreclosures, median credit score and debt-income ratio.

The other category results were: No. 32 in workplace safety; No. 39 in personal/property safety; No. 40 in emergency preparedness; and No. 44 in road safety.

Among our bordering states, Iowa finished as the safest, at No. 11 overall. Illinois was ranked at No. 27.

The list ranks the safest state as Vermont; the most dangerous state is Louisiana.

