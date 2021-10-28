 Skip to main content
Show Me danger: Missouri ranked low for safety
"Is it safe?"

If one is asking that question about the land within the Show-Me borders, the answer might be "not so much."

List lovers at personal finance website WalletHub have ranked the Show-Me section of our nation at No. 42 out of the 50 states.

Of the five categories used to determine the rankings, Missouri finished in the top half, No. 23, in only one of them — financial safety, which looked at factors such as unemployment, poverty rate, foreclosures, median credit score and debt-income ratio.

The other category results were: No. 32 in workplace safety; No. 39 in personal/property safety; No. 40 in emergency preparedness; and No. 44 in road safety.

Among our bordering states, Iowa finished as the safest, at No. 11 overall. Illinois was ranked at No. 27.

The list ranks the safest state as Vermont; the most dangerous state is Louisiana.

