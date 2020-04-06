You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Show Me' stacks: Missouri women make 22% less than men
0 comments

'Show Me' stacks: Missouri women make 22% less than men

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
International Women's Day draws downtown march

Martha Everett of St. Louis attends a gathering of protesters in front of Union Station for International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. About 175 people marched to observe the 'Day Without a Woman' national protest. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

For women working in Missouri, the biggest "show me" challenge is about money.

For every $1 that a man earns in this state, a woman makes just 78 cents, according to a recent study by business.org.

The consumer website used data from the American Community Survey, which looked only at the median earnings derived primarily from job wages and salary.

And that puts us at a lowly No. 38 out of all states and the District of Columbia. Furthermore, only one of Missouri's eight border states had a bigger male-female pay gap.

Here is how the border states stack up when it comes to the pay gap between men and women: Arkansas (7); Illinois (22); Tennessee (25); Nebraska (27); Kentucky (33); Kansas (36); Iowa (37); and Oklahoma (42).

The state with the smallest pay gap is California; the largest gap, Louisiana.

And it's not as if the nation as a whole is doing a whole lot better. The study notes that nationwide median earnings for women is about 80.1 cents on the dollar.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports