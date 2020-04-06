'Show Me' stacks: Missouri women make 22% less than men

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For women working in Missouri, the biggest "show me" challenge is about money.

For every $1 that a man earns in this state, a woman makes just 78 cents, according to a recent study by business.org.

The consumer website used data from the American Community Survey, which looked only at the median earnings derived primarily from job wages and salary.

And that puts us at a lowly No. 38 out of all states and the District of Columbia. Furthermore, only one of Missouri's eight border states had a bigger male-female pay gap.

Here is how the border states stack up when it comes to the pay gap between men and women: Arkansas (7); Illinois (22); Tennessee (25); Nebraska (27); Kentucky (33); Kansas (36); Iowa (37); and Oklahoma (42).

The state with the smallest pay gap is California; the largest gap, Louisiana.

And it's not as if the nation as a whole is doing a whole lot better. The study notes that nationwide median earnings for women is about 80.1 cents on the dollar.

