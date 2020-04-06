'Show Me' stacks: Missouri women make 22% less than men

For women working in Missouri, the biggest "show me" challenge is about money.
For every $1 that a man earns in this state, a woman makes just 78 cents, according to a recent study by business.org.
The consumer website used data from the American Community Survey, which looked only at the median earnings derived primarily from job wages and salary.
And that puts us at a lowly No. 38 out of all states and the District of Columbia. Furthermore, only one of Missouri's eight border states had a bigger male-female pay gap.
Here is how the border states stack up when it comes to the pay gap between men and women: Arkansas (7); Illinois (22); Tennessee (25); Nebraska (27); Kentucky (33); Kansas (36); Iowa (37); and Oklahoma (42).
The state with the smallest pay gap is California; the largest gap, Louisiana.
And it's not as if the nation as a whole is doing a whole lot better. The study notes that nationwide median earnings for women is about 80.1 cents on the dollar.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.