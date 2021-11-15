Show-Me State gets slimmer on list of most obese

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Yes, Missouri, we're still fat. But we do seem to be handling the huskiness a bit better.

While it still doesn't need detailed directions to find its next meal, the Show Me State has slipped out of the top 10 when it comes to the "Most Overweight & Obese States in America."

Down to No. 14.

That's the latest ranking from personal finance website WalletHub, which had us at No. 10 last year.

The rankings were devised by looking at three categories:

Our worst showing was in percentage of "overweight and obese prevalence," where we repeated our No. 11 ranking from last year.

And again, we finished at No. 17 (No. 1 is worst) in the category of "food and fitness," which looked at our consumption of sugar-sweetened soda and fast food, among other things.

But we made a marked improvement in the area of "health consequences," which took into account factors such as high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and stroke. We clocked in at No. 33 this year, compared to No. 19 in 2020.