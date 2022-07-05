 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shuntae Ryan leaving Boys Club for United Way

Shuntae Shields Ryan

Shuntae Shields Ryan (Photo by BGCSTL)

One club’s loss is another way’s win.

Shuntae Shields Ryan, vice president of marketing and communications at Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis for the last nine years, will soon be ankling that post.

On Sept. 1, Ryan will take over as the chief marketing officer for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, said Flint W. Fowler, president of the Boys and Girls Club.

“Her talents, commitment and contributions to the mission will be sorely missed,” Fowler said.

Before joining the club in 2013, Mizzou-grad Ryan worked for 16 years as a marketing and public relations for Downtown St. Louis Inc.

Shuntae Shields Ryan

Shuntae Shields Ryan, in 2017.

 Sid Hastings, Post-Dispatch
