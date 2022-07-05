Shuntae Ryan leaving Boys Club for United Way

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One club’s loss is another way’s win.

Shuntae Shields Ryan, vice president of marketing and communications at Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis for the last nine years, will soon be ankling that post.

On Sept. 1, Ryan will take over as the chief marketing officer for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, said Flint W. Fowler, president of the Boys and Girls Club.

“Her talents, commitment and contributions to the mission will be sorely missed,” Fowler said.

Before joining the club in 2013, Mizzou-grad Ryan worked for 16 years as a marketing and public relations for Downtown St. Louis Inc.

