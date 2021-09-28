 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signing set for 'Wrestling at the Chase' book
0 comments

Signing set for 'Wrestling at the Chase' book

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ring the bell, save the date.

A book signing for "Wrestling at the Chase" will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the West End Grill & Pub, 354 North Boyle Avenue. 

Co-sponsored by the restaurant and Left Bank Books, the event will beat the drum for the new book from Ed Wheatley, best known as president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.

Cover to new book "Wrestling at the Chase"

The cover to the new book "Wrestling at the Chase." (Photo by Reedy Press)

Wheatley's book documents the history of wildly popular television show that aired on KPLR (Channel 11) from 1959 to 1983.

Former pro wrestler "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., a regular on the Khorassan grappling shows, will be with Wheatley at the signing. The book was published by Reedy Press.

The show emerged just when live audiences for pro wrestling cards were beginning to dwindle in the late 1950s.

In the fall of 1958, legendary local promoter Sam Muchnick was on the same flight as Harold Koplar, a local businessman who had just started KPLR and needed cheap programming. During the flight, the two men cooked up their plan to broadcast the wrestling.

Coming from the Khorassan Room of the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, the show made its debut in May 1959 and stayed on the air until September 1983.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Mayor Tishaura Jones, Sen. Josh Hawley and the McCloskeys

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News