Signing set for 'Wrestling at the Chase' book

Ring the bell, save the date.

A book signing for "Wrestling at the Chase" will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the West End Grill & Pub, 354 North Boyle Avenue.

Co-sponsored by the restaurant and Left Bank Books, the event will beat the drum for the new book from Ed Wheatley, best known as president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society.

Wheatley's book documents the history of wildly popular television show that aired on KPLR (Channel 11) from 1959 to 1983.

Former pro wrestler "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., a regular on the Khorassan grappling shows, will be with Wheatley at the signing. The book was published by Reedy Press.

The show emerged just when live audiences for pro wrestling cards were beginning to dwindle in the late 1950s.

In the fall of 1958, legendary local promoter Sam Muchnick was on the same flight as Harold Koplar, a local businessman who had just started KPLR and needed cheap programming. During the flight, the two men cooked up their plan to broadcast the wrestling.

Coming from the Khorassan Room of the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, the show made its debut in May 1959 and stayed on the air until September 1983.

