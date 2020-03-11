Siteman Cancer fundraiser breaks into song Saturday

The "Sing For Siteman" fundraiser to fight cancer — celebrating its 10th anniversary this year — will hit the high notes Saturday in Ladue.
The soiree, which benefits the Siteman Cancer Center, is at the John Burroughs School, 755 South Price Road.
Performing will be Opera Theatre of St. Louis singers Katerina Burton, Zaray Rodriguez and Moises Salazar. Pianist Christina Giuca will accompany them.
The show also will include performances from young artists from The Bach Society of St. Louis and The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus.
Ruth Ezell, a longtime television journalist who now is a senior producer at KETC (Channel 9), will host the festivities.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with performances kicking off at 7 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to meet the artists after the show.
For information or tickets ($25-$100), call 314-961-0644 or go to singforsiteman.org.