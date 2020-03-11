Siteman Cancer fundraiser breaks into song Saturday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The "Sing For Siteman" fundraiser to fight cancer — celebrating its 10th anniversary this year — will hit the high notes Saturday in Ladue.

The soiree, which benefits the Siteman Cancer Center, is at the John Burroughs School, 755 South Price Road.

Performing will be Opera Theatre of St. Louis singers Katerina Burton, Zaray Rodriguez and Moises Salazar. Pianist Christina Giuca will accompany them.

The show also will include performances from young artists from The Bach Society of St. Louis and The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus.

Ruth Ezell, a longtime television journalist who now is a senior producer at KETC (Channel 9), will host the festivities.