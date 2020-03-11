Siteman Cancer fundraiser canceled for Saturday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The "Sing For Siteman" fundraiser to fight cancer — celebrating its 10th anniversary this year — was set to hit the high notes Saturday in Ladue, but was canceled Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns.

The soiree, which benefits the Siteman Cancer Center, was set to be at the John Burroughs School, 755 South Price Road.

Ruth Ezell, a longtime television journalist who now is a senior producer at KETC (Channel 9), would have hosted the festivities.

Organizers said they’d reschedule the event at a later date. Tickets purchased for the canceled event will be honored when it is rescheduled, they said. Anyone with questions can call 314-935-5511.

