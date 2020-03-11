Siteman Cancer fundraiser canceled for Saturday

The "Sing For Siteman" fundraiser to fight cancer — celebrating its 10th anniversary this year — was set to hit the high notes Saturday in Ladue, but was canceled Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns.
The soiree, which benefits the Siteman Cancer Center, was set to be at the John Burroughs School, 755 South Price Road.
Scheduled acts included: Opera Theatre of St. Louis singers Katerina Burton, Zaray Rodriguez and Moises Salazar, with Pianist Christina Giuca; young artists from The Bach Society of St. Louis; and The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus.
Ruth Ezell, a longtime television journalist who now is a senior producer at KETC (Channel 9), would have hosted the festivities.
Organizers said they’d reschedule the event at a later date. Tickets purchased for the canceled event will be honored when it is rescheduled, they said. Anyone with questions can call 314-935-5511.