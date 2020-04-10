You are the owner of this article.
Siteman Cancer fundraiser cancelled for 2020
Siteman Cancer Center

The Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital is among just a handful of research centers nationwide to have earned an "exceptional" rating from the National Cancer Institute. Photo provided by Barnes-Jewish Hospital

 Barnes-Jewish Hospital

One of the first social events in STL to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic was the "Sing For Siteman" fundraiser to fight cancer — which postponed its festivities on March 14.

That postponement is more definite now, as organizers of the festivities said Friday there will be no event this year. It would have marked the fundraiser's 10th anniversary.

"We have great hopes for next year, as all of us are committed to this cause," said Kim Eberlein, a leader of the event.  

The soiree, which benefits the Siteman Cancer Center, was set to be held at the John Burroughs School in Ladue. Anyone with questions can call 314-935-5511.

