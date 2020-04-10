Siteman Cancer fundraiser cancelled for 2020

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the first social events in STL to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic was the "Sing For Siteman" fundraiser to fight cancer — which postponed its festivities on March 14.

That postponement is more definite now, as organizers of the festivities said Friday there will be no event this year. It would have marked the fundraiser's 10th anniversary.

"We have great hopes for next year, as all of us are committed to this cause," said Kim Eberlein, a leader of the event.

The soiree, which benefits the Siteman Cancer Center, was set to be held at the John Burroughs School in Ladue. Anyone with questions can call 314-935-5511.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.